Karnataka a powerhouse of development, says PM Modi

Karnataka is a powerhouse of development and is contributing to the nation in so many sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, a day after his visit to the poll-bound state.

"It is an honour to serve the people of "this great state", the PM tweeted in response to a tweet by a person named Rangaraj Bindiganavile tweet.

Karnataka is a powerhouse of development, contributing to the nation in so many sectors. It is an honour to serve the people of this great state. https://t.co/jYFpIWLp7m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

Rangaraj tweeted saying "Sir, humble pranams to you for the continued support in developing Karnataka.Jai Hind.Jai Karnataka," he said.

In another tweet sharing glimpses of his visit to Mandya in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said Mandya was amazing and added that the people's affection will always be cherished."

Mandya was amazing! The people’s affection will always be cherished. https://t.co/o78p6R4HSU pic.twitter.com/l1anbInkGY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

With Karnataka's Assembly elections due by May, the BJP is lined up with a series of programmes, especially PM launching several developmental projects.