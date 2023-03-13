Karnataka a powerhouse of development, says PM Modi

Karnataka powerhouse of development, says PM Modi

With Karnataka's  Assembly elections due by May, the BJP is lined up with a series of programmes, especially PM launching several developmental projects

Ajith Athrady
  • Mar 13 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 23:07 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka is a powerhouse of development and is contributing to the nation in so many sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, a day after his visit to the poll-bound state.

"It is an honour to serve the people of "this great state", the PM tweeted in response to a tweet by a person named Rangaraj Bindiganavile tweet.

Also Read — Centre approves additional Rs 941 crore disaster fund for Karnataka
 

Rangaraj tweeted saying "Sir, humble pranams to you for the continued support in developing Karnataka.Jai Hind.Jai Karnataka," he said.

In another tweet sharing glimpses of his visit to Mandya in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said Mandya was amazing and added that the people's affection will always be cherished."

 With Karnataka's  Assembly elections due by May, the BJP is lined up with a series of programmes, especially PM launching several developmental projects.

