State Congress chief D K Shivakumar seen distributing Rs 500 notes in poll-bound Karnataka

As Karnataka edges towards Assembly elections, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar was on Tuesday spotted throwing Rs 500 notes at artists in near Bevinahalli in the Mandya district, during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by grand old party in Srirangapatna.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03) pic.twitter.com/aF2Lf0pksi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

The development comes on the back of MLA poaching allegations by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who on Tuesday accused the Congress of trying to poach the saffron party's lawmakers.

The Congress has announced its first list of 124 candidates, but is yet to offer tickets in 100 seats in the state.

