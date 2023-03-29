DKS seen distributing Rs 500 notes in poll-bound K'taka

State Congress chief D K Shivakumar seen distributing Rs 500 notes in poll-bound Karnataka

Elections in Karnataka are due by May this year

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 29 2023, 08:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 08:18 ist
Screengrab from a video showing K'taka Cong chief DKS distributing money ahead of the polls. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

As Karnataka edges towards Assembly elections, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar was on Tuesday spotted throwing Rs 500 notes at artists in  near Bevinahalli in the Mandya district, during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by grand old party in Srirangapatna.

The development comes on the back of MLA poaching allegations by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who on Tuesday accused the Congress of trying to poach the saffron party's lawmakers.

The Congress has announced its first list of 124 candidates, but is yet to offer tickets in 100 seats in the state.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Congress
BJP
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate action ever more urgent

Climate action ever more urgent

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

 