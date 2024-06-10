Lok Sabha Elections 2024: George Kurian's surprise entry could help BJP's Christian outreach

Kurian, 63, hails from Kottayam in Kerala. Serving as BJP state general secretary, he has been a worker in the party for the last four decades.

He contested the Assembly election at Puthuppally in Kottayam in 2016 and Lok Sabha elections in 1991 and 1998 in Kottayam, but could not make it. He also served as vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.

Apart from making inroads into Christian vote banks of central Kerala, Kurian's induction could also be considered as a way to thank the Christian voters, who have played a key role in the victory of Suresh Gopi at Thrissur.