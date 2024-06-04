Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Left parties marginally improve their numbers

New Delhi: Left parties marginally improved their numbers in Lok Sabha with CPI(M) improving its tally by one seat and CPI(ML)L returning to Parliament after over two decades, but the bloc is nowhere near the 59 seats it won 20 years ago.
CPI(M) won four seats in Tamil Nadu (2), Kerala (1) and Rajasthan (1), up from three in 2019, while CPI has won two seats, the same as last time, in Tamil Nadu. CPI(ML)L won two seats in Bihar.
While they were enthusiastic about the electoral outcome for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the Left leaders were upset about their performance. They hoped to win more seats, especially the CPI(M) and CPI in Bihar and CPI(ML)L in Jharkhand.
"We have to regain the confidence of people. People look up to the Left and have confidence in our ability to raise issues of livelihood. Now we have to regain their electoral confidence too," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told DH when asked about the take-aways from the results.
CPIM(ML)L's Sudama Prasad was a giant killer in Bihar as he defeated Union Minister RK Singh in Arrah by 59,808 votes, while Raja Ram Singh defeated Pawan Singh in Karakat by 1.05 lakh votes. In Karakat, former union minister Upendra Kushwaha was relegated to third position.
CPI(ML)L had two Lok Sabha MPs so far -- Jayant Ragopi represented Karbi Anglong from 1991 to 2004 while Rameshwar Prasad won from Arrah in 1989.
The results were upsetting for the CPI(M) and CPI in Kerala as only the former could garner one seat. While CPI(M) lost the sitting Alappuzha seat to Congress' K C Venugopal, it managed to wrest Alathur (SC) seat from Congress even as the CPI drew a blank in Kerala. CPI(M) had fielded state minister K Radhakrishnan from Alathur against Congress MP Ramya Haridas.
The assessment of the CPI(M) in Kerala was that it could win around four seats and improve its tally from 2019. CPI was hoping to return to winning ways this time with a special focus on Thrissur and Mavelikkara. Incidentally, CPI couldn't prevent the BJP from opening its Kerala account in Thrissur.
Though it did not win a single seat in West Bengal, the Left candidates, especially the younger CPI(M) candidates, gave a spirited fight and increased the party's vote share.
Across India, CPI(M) has polled 1.76 per cent votes while CPI polled 0.49 per cent and CPI(ML)L 0.27 per cent.
The Left parties had contested the least number of seats this time.
At its height in 2004, CPI(M) had polled 5.66 per cent votes fighting 69 seats and winning 43 seats but it declined to just three seats in 2019 polling just 1.77 per cent.
There has been a consistent decline for the CPI(M), which won just 16 seats with 5.33 per cent votes in 2009 and nine seats with 3.28 per cent votes in 2014. In 2009, CPI(M) contested 93 seats and in 2014, it fielded candidates in 69 seats.
CPI's case is almost similar as it won ten out of 34 seats it contested in 2004 with 1.41 per cent vote share while it declined to four seats with 1.43 per cent votes, one seat in 2014 with 0.79 per cent votes and two seats with 0.59 per cent votes in 2019.
Forward Bloc which had representation in 2004 and 2009 drew a blank in the next two elections and its vote share declined from 0.35 per cent to 0.05 per cent while for RSP, the vote share slid from 0.43 per cent to 0.12 per cent and seats from three to one.
For the Forward Bloc and RSP, the Left Front's decline in West Bengal had led to its diminished status. In 2004, Bengal sent 26 CPI(M) MPs to Lok Sabha while it declined to 16 in 2009 and to a dismal two last time. In 1999, it won 21 seats.
Left and votes
CPI(M)
2004
Seats Won : 43
Vote Share: 5.66%
2009
Seats Won : 16
Vote Share: 5.33%
2014
Seats Won : 9
Vote Share: 3.28%
2019
Seats Won : 3
Vote Share: 1.77%
CPI
2004
Seats Won : 10
Vote Share: 1.41%
2009
Seats Won : 4
Vote Share: 1.43%
2014
Seats Won : 1
Vote Share: 0.79%
2019
Seats Won : 2
Vote Share: 0.59%
Forward Bloc
2004
Seats Won : 3
Vote Share: 0.35%
2009
Seats Won : 2
Vote Share: 0.32%
2014
Seats Won : 0
Vote Share: 0.22%
2019
Seats Won : 0
Vote Share: 0.05%
RSP
2004
Seats Won : 3
Vote Share: 0.43%
2009
Seats Won : 2
Vote Share: 0.38%
2014
Seats Won : 1
Vote Share: 0.30%
2019
Seats Won : 1
Vote Share: 0.12%
CPI(ML)L
2004
Seats Won : 0
Vote Share: 0.33%
2009
Seats Won : 0
Vote Share: 0.25%
2014
Seats Won : 0
Vote Share: 0.18%
2019
Seats Won : 0
Vote Share: 0.22%
Track Lok Sabha Election results live | Check all constituency results here
Track Odisha Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Track Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.