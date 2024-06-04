Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Left parties marginally improve their numbers

New Delhi: Left parties marginally improved their numbers in Lok Sabha with CPI(M) improving its tally by one seat and CPI(ML)L returning to Parliament after over two decades, but the bloc is nowhere near the 59 seats it won 20 years ago.

CPI(M) won four seats in Tamil Nadu (2), Kerala (1) and Rajasthan (1), up from three in 2019, while CPI has won two seats, the same as last time, in Tamil Nadu. CPI(ML)L won two seats in Bihar.

While they were enthusiastic about the electoral outcome for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the Left leaders were upset about their performance. They hoped to win more seats, especially the CPI(M) and CPI in Bihar and CPI(ML)L in Jharkhand.

"We have to regain the confidence of people. People look up to the Left and have confidence in our ability to raise issues of livelihood. Now we have to regain their electoral confidence too," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told DH when asked about the take-aways from the results.