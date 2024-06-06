Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee cashes in on ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and Modi’s shift to Hindutva in West Bengal

The BJP leaders initially mocked the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and other such welfare schemes, criticising the TMC government for trying to cover up its failure in bringing in investments for setting up industries and creating employment opportunities in the state with freebies and dole programmes. But the popularity of such schemes and the TMC’s accusation that the BJP would suspend the programme if elected to power in the state prompted the saffron party to change its tack and promise an ‘Annapurna’s Bhandar’ scheme with a monthly payout at the rate of Rs 3000. The CPI(M) and the Congress’s candidates too avoided criticising the welfare schemes even while harping on corruption and extortion by the TMC leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself, had great expectations from West Bengal. He hoped the state would contribute much more than several other states to bring his '400-paar' war cry closer to reality. He, himself, said in media interviews that the BJP would show its best performance in West Bengal. He addressed 22 rallies and a roadshow in the state, where his party’s seats in the last legislative assembly had gone from just three in 2016 to 77 in 2021. So did Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other heavyweights of the BJP.

The TMC, however, harped on its allegation that the BJP-led Union government had.

With the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation probing a number of alleged scams and several TMC leaders and ministers going behind bars over the past few years, the corruption by Mamata’s party was at the core of the BJP’s campaign strategy in West Bengal. But, just before the Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party opened up its door for Abhijit Ganguly, who emerged as an icon of the fight against corruption, particularly the recruitment scams, during his stint as a judge of the Calcutta High Court but resigned just before the polls.

The BJP fielded him as its candidate in the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency of the state, giving the TMC on a platter an opportunity to claim that he had helped the BJP fabricate the allegations of corruption against it.

After the Calcutta High Court on April 22 ordered the cancellation of the recruitment of 25753 teachers and Group C and Group D employees to the schools across West Bengal, the BJP moved to reap the political dividends out of it and projected it as a corroboration of the allegations about rampant corruption by the Trinamool Congress’s government in the state, particularly in giving jobs. So did the CPI(M). The TMC, however, countered the campaign by the BJP and the CPI(M) by accusing them of taking away the jobs of young people and thus aggravating the problem of unemployment in the state. Banerjee’s government moved the Supreme Court to challenge the order of the High Court and secured a stay order, with the TMC again projecting itself as the saviour of the youngsters whose jobs were at stake.

Sandeshkhali hit the headlines when ED officials raided the residence of the local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in early January in connection with a probe into irregularities in the public distribution system. The team came under attack from a mob. This followed an agitation by local people against illegal land-grabbing by Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. The women took the lead as the allegations of sexual harassment against the gang surfaced. The BJP moved fast to take the political advantage out of it and picked up Rekha Patra, who had by then come to be known as the face of the protest, as its candidate for Basirhat, the LS constituency that included Sandeshkhali. The BJP also sent delegations of women from Sandeshkhali to different constituencies across the state to campaign against the TMC.

The BJP thought that the allegation that Mamata allowed Sheikh Shahjahan to run his illegal business empire and the reign of atrocities in Sandeshkhali would fit perfectly into its campaign narrative that her party was pursuing a policy of appeasement of the minority community. The saffron party also sought to use the allegation of sexual harassment against him and his aides to erode the large support base the TMC created among the women with its government’s social welfare scheme.

But the BJP’s strategy did not work and the TMC’s Haji Nurul Islam won from Basirhat, beating the BJP’s Rekha Patra by a margin of over 3.33 lakh votes.