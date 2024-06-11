The Tuesday Interview | People willing to give I.N.D.I.A. the driving seat; Naidu, Nitish may not be comfortable with PM's megalomaniacal politics: RJD's Manoj K Jha

But the results in Bihar are not that enthusiastic for the RJD and I.N.D.I.A. bloc. What are the reasons behind that?

Look, you should compare our results with 2019 results. The victory margin for the BJP then was over three lakh votes except in a few seats, which has now been brought down to thousands. This in itself is a major victory. We are analysing booth level data and we will go into detail analysis. We were aiming to get at least 15 to 18 seats but we got only ten. Maybe, multiple factors were at work. The fact is last time we were zero. So it is a journey from there and we have given shocks to the BJP in many places. Three-term, four-term MPs have lost. Apart from our leaders from other parties, RJD's Tejashwi was the main star of this campaign. In spite of pain, he continued. The results may not be as per our expectations but this is not the first and the last election. We are on the upswing and we shall be seen more effectively in the coming days.