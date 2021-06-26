Actor Pooja Hegde resumes work on 'Radhe Shyam'

Actor Pooja Hegde, on Friday (June 25), resumed the shoot of her upcoming film Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad, according to reports. Major portions of the film have already been shot and the remaining will be wrapped up during the current schedule.



Radhe Shyam, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krisha Kumar, is a romantic drama with a period setting that revolves around the journey of two lovers. It features Prabhas, who became a pan-India star with the Baahubali saga, in the role of a young heart-throb and marks his first collaboration with the Aravinda Sametha actor.

The biggie has garnered a fair deal of attention with its 'First Glimpse', which suggests that something special is on the cards. A sequence set on a ship will reportedly be a major highlight of the biggie. It has an impressive supporting cast that includes Bagyashree, Murali Sharma and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Radhe Shyam is slated to hit the screens in July but the plan may be dropped due to the Covid-19 situation.



Hegde, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She will soon be turning her attention to the Tamil movie Beast, starring Vijay. The star also has Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Akhil Akkineni, and the Salman Khan movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in her kitty.



Prabhas, on the other hand, is working on Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. It is an actioner and reportedly features him in the role of a mechanic. The biggie stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and is her first movie with 'Darling'.



Prabhas will soon turn his attention to Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana. Director Om Raut's magnum opus has a star-studded cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Prabhas also has a film with Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone in his kitty