Actor Sehban Azim says it was 'really scary' to resume work amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Actor Sehban Azim. a fairly popular name in the TV industry, says that he was quite 'scared' about returning to work amid the Covid-19 crisis but soon came to terms with the 'new normal'. He also opens up about being a part of the Eros Now-backed short film Soulsathi and reveals that he had a terrific time working with Adah Sharma as she is a 'mesmerising' co-star.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

What encouraged you to take up Soulsathi?

The whole idea of Soulsathi resonates with me and I m glad that it came to me. I met the director and he was convinced that I was the right choice for the character. It wasn't just that I wanted to do it he too felt that I was the right choice. So, there was a process of give and take.

How was the experience of working with Adah Sharma?

She is mesmerising and a wonderful actor. Adah is multi-talented and a wonderful co-actor to work with.

Do you prefer working in the TV industry over doing shorts?

I can't choose one. Shorts have a small span and are wrapped up in 20 minutes. However, you have scenes to perform on TV. Both have their pros and cons and have been good to me. I want to work in shorts as well as on television.

How did you get interested in acting?

I am an engineer but gave up my job as I wanted to do more and not just sit in the office and work. I came to Mumbai and everything happened organically. I got calls for ads and television. There was, however, no plan as such.

How easy or difficult were your initial years in the industry?

I did not have to struggle much as I got projects when I was looking for them. However, the process of (waiting for) them to release was challenging.

What kept you going during the 'struggling' phase?

The very thought that I was getting calls kept me going as it indicated that people knew (were aware of) my work.

How was the experience of resuming work amid the Covid-19 crisis?

It was really scary when we started but we have become used to it now. The whole idea, however, is still surreal for me as we have to avoid physical touch and everyone wears PPEs around us. It is good in a way as there is cleanliness but this scares me sometimes.