Amitabh Bachchan is quite humble, made me feel comfortable: Krystle D'Souza on 'Chehre'

Actor Krystle D'Souza, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Chehre, says that she felt nervous about sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan but the 'Shahenshah' put her at ease.



"I was quite nervous about working with the legend as the shoot marked our first meeting. He made me feel comfortable by joking with me. He's just so humble," she told DH.

Chehre is touted to be a thriller and it revolves around the clash between an aged lawyer and a tycoon. Big B essays the role of the charismatic 'vakeel' while the erstwhile 'Serial Kisser' plays his foe. The film has been directed by Rumy Jafry, who had previously written comedies such as Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai.

"This shows that everyone has a hidden talent. We never knew that Rumi sir could come up with such a fabulously-shot thriller," added the TV star.

Chehre has also garnered a fair deal of attention as it is produced by Anand Pandit, who previously backed films such as Sarkar 3, Total Dhamaal, and The Big Bull. Krystle says that it is a delight to work with him as he is always available for his talent.

"He was present on the sets throughout the shoot and is a truly amazing person," said the actor.



Chehre was to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 situation. The makers tried to release it in April but the plan had to be dropped due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the country. It is slated to release in theatres on August 27. This will be the second major Hindi film to premiere in 'cinemas near you' after the second lockdown.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom hit the screens last week amid decent fanfare and opened to an okayish response at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Chehre helps the industry regain its mojo.