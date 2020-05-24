Arjun Kapoor reacts to nepotism controversy

Arjun Kapoor is arguably one of the most popular young heroes in Hindi cinema and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. However, a section of the audience feels that he has had it easy in life as he the son of ace producer Boney Kapoor and the nephew of veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the star addressed the bias and said that it is not possible for him to change the perception. The Ki and Ka actor added that he can improve his attitude if someone has a problem but cannot change the fact that he is associated with a ‘filmi’ family.

The nepotism debate started when Kangana Ranaut accussed Karan Johar of being biased towards star kids. Thereafter, the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui commented on the issue and this helped it gain more traction. Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy Fame recently revisited the subject and said that outsiders face more struggles when compared to industry insiders.

Coming back to Arjun, he is going through a difficult phase on the work front. His troubles started when Namaste England sank without a trace. His subsequent releases India’s Most Wanted and the period-drama Panipat too failed to make an impact.

He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which reunites him with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was originally slated to release in March but this did not happen due to the coronavirus outbreak. One is likely to get clarity on the release date once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal. Arjun also has a film with De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet in his kitty. Many feel these are crucial releases for the ‘Most Wanted Munda’ as he desperately needs a hit.

