Covid-19 is a curse for all our mistakes: S P Balasubrahmanyam

Eighteen days before he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam had spoken in detail about Covid-19 on how it is a “curse for all mistakes we have committed” by exploiting Mother Nature.

Little did SPB know then that the coronavirus would consume his life too early.

At a virtual concert on July 18, 2020 organised by ‘Mouna Ragam’ Murali orchestra and Tokyo Tamil Sangam, SPB had spoken about embracing virtual concerts due to the Covid-19 fear as even cricket matches are being held without an audience. He tested positive on August 5.

At the virtual concert, proceedings of which went to charity, the playback singer looked healthy and had taken every precaution advised by health experts – he wore a mask and gloves on his hands. At the end of the concert, SPB took the microphone not to sing again but to give his last public speech.

“We do not have to talk bad about Corona. Do not say Corona is torturous and it is evil spirit. It is a curse for all the mistakes that we have committed. We have exploited nature too much and we never gave due respect to Mother Nature. Our ancestors gave us clean land, water, and air. But we have spoiled everything and are giving a graveyard to our future generations,” he said.

He also spoke about how people are helping the needy during the Covid-19 lockdown and asked everyone to feel that they belong to one place. “Good-hearted people think all are one and I am happy that people are helping the needy and I am grateful to you (orchestra) for helping others,” he said.

Quoting the lines of Tamil poet Kanian Poongundranar Yaadhum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir (We belong to all places, and to everyone), SPB concluded his speech by asking people to bless him.

“Let us wait for the best. Everyone should prosper. I am grateful to you for having travelled along with me for almost 55 years. I will be there still for a while. Please bless me and be with me,” he had said.