Great music, intriguing plot: Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's latest movie Gehraiyaan is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11 much to the delight of fans. The Shakun Batra-directed movie has garnered attention due to its catchy songs and intriguing trailer. Here are five reasons why the romantic drama is being eyed for 'First Day First Stream'.

Brand Deepika

Deepika, who made her Bollywood debut with a double role in Om Shanti Om, has emerged as a 'Lady Superstar' over the past decade and a half because of her eye for good content. The star brought her A-game to the table in Bajirao Mastaani and Padmaavat, grand period dramas where she played central characters. She was equally impressive in Chhapaak, which featured her in the role of acid attack survivor. While the Meghna Gulzar-helmed movie underperformed at the box office, Deepika was praised for experimenting with her image by sinking her teeth into a realistic character. Her mere association with Gehraiyaan indicates that the film will offer more than just mere entertainment. The trailer suggests that her character is a complex individual with a tragic past whose actions form the story's backbone. If this is indeed the case, Gehraiyaan will give Deepika ample scope to showcase her abilities.

In safe hands

Shakun made a decent debut with the Imran Khan-starrer Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu, which opened to a fair response at the box office. It was, however, Kapoor & Sons that established him as a bankable name. The flick received rave reviews for its sensitive yet gripping depiction of the 'secrets' and 'jealousies' prevalent in a family. Gehraiyaan appears to be a bit similar to Kapoor & Sons as it explores a taboo issue and its impact on a 'happy' family. Gehraiyaan should pack a punch provided the execution is up to the mark.

Musically sound

Good songs are widely regarded as the cornerstone of a romantic drama. The yesteryear classic Silsila for instance would not have attained status without timeless songs such as Dekha Ek Khwaab and Rang Barse. This is exactly where Gehraiyaan is set to hit the right notes as the title track and Doobey have become popular earworms. A lot will, however, depend on whether the narrative does justice to these numbers.

A star is born?

The film features an impressive cast that includes Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday 'M C Sher' gave a strong account of his abilities with his work in Gully Boy and the web series Inside Edge. Judging by the trailer, the youngster has several intense scenes with DP in this film. Gehraiyaan might catapult him to the big league if he is able to hold his own against the 83 actor. His chemistry with Ananya, who plays a character that appears to be quite different from the ones she essayed in the light-hearted entertainers Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, too feels quite organic.

The subject

Bollywood is no stranger to layered narratives that explore the consequences of infidelity. Take Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna for example. It revolved around what happens when Shah Rukh Khan's Dev and Rani Mukerji's Maya, who are unhappily married to their respective partners, fall for each other. It catered to an urban audience and did well in the international market as the narrative revolved around grey characters. Gehraiyaan, which apparently features quite a few intimate scenes appears to be set in a similar space as its narrative is best suited for a mature audience.