I have said sorry: Salman Khan on his mistakes

Bollywood star Salman Khan has admitted that there were times when he apologised for his mistakes even though it wasn't easy. During a conversation with actor Kabir Bedi to promote the veteran's autobiography.

'Bhai' said that people often hesitate to own up to their blunders and added that repeating the 'same mistakes' over and over is not acceptable. The mass hero also lauded the Khoon Bhari Maang star for revisiting his mistakes in his autobiography.

Khan began his acting career with the 1986 release Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and soon consolidated his standing in the industry with movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Karan Arjun. He suffered setbacks in the 2000s but bounced back with Wanted, which established him as an action star. He tasted box office success with films such as Dabangg, Bodyguard, Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Bollywood's 'Sultan' was last seen in Radhe, which emerged as a 'digital blockbuster' despite the mixed reviews. It revolved around the clash between a cop and a dreaded gangster and catered to the masses. The cast included Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda.

Khan is working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is touted to be a remake of the Tamil flick Veeram. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the 'Most Wanted Bhai'. He is also working on Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. There have been talks of him starring in the Hindi adaptation of Vijay's Master, which has piqued the curiosity of movie buffs. The Bollywood version will, however, be quite different from the original one.

He is also likely to team up with Rajkumar Gupta, the director of films such as No One Killed Jessica and Raid, for a film based on the life of the Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik