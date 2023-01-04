I'm inspired by regular people, not achievers: SRK to fans

He may be one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, but Shah Rukh Khan says he draws inspiration from regular people because it's "special to be ordinary".

The 57-year-old superstar, who is awaiting the release of his much-awaited spy action film Pathaan, was interacting with his fans in his maiden #AskSrk session of 2023 on Twitter, which he wanted to be "fun".

"Have said this before I am inspired by regular people not achievers. It’s special to be ordinary (sic)" Shah Rukh wrote in response to a fan question about his inspiration.

Directed by Siddharth Aanand, Pathaan is set to be released in theatres on January 25. It also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh's good friend and colleague Salman Khan has a special appearance in the film. When one of the former's Twitter followers quizzed him about the same, the actor said in a witty response: "use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film."

#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

For the Yash Raj Films project, which marks SRK's first big screen release since 2018's Zero, the actor has worked hard on his physique. On comparisons with Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh said his Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... co-star is more of an "inspiration" than competition.

"Arre Duggu is my inspiration for the body," he wrote, addressing Hrithik by his nickname.

Arre Duggu is my inspiration for the body….!! https://t.co/iPMcirtxa5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Praising his frequent co-star Deepika, Shah Rukh said she is "so nice it’s unbelievable". Pathaan marks their fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

She is so nice it’s unbelievable… https://t.co/M8p3QsXtW6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Ahead of its worldwide release, Pathaan has been battling controversy and calls for a ban after the release of its song Besharam Rang on December 12. A sequence in the song showing Deepika in a saffron bikini led to protests across India for allegedly hurting “Hindu sentiments”.

Last month, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the makers to implement “changes” in the movie, including its songs, in accordance with board guidelines.

When one of the users suggested that Shah Rukh should retire as Pathaan already appears to be a "disaster", the Bollywood star had a cheeky response: "Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! (You don't talk to elders like this).

Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! https://t.co/G5xPYBdUCK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Among fans who are waiting for Pathaan to hit the screens, there is also his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt, who fondly calls Shah Rukh 'SR'. A user was also curious about this nickname. "Why Alia calls you just SR..? #AskSRK," read a tweet.

To which the star replied it could mean "sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh (sic)". Alia was quick to reveal that SR means "sweet and respected".

Shah Rukh, who calls Alia "lil one", said now that she is married and a new mother he would call her "lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor".

Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor! https://t.co/QzKQ862BDN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.