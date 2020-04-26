Is this why Samantha Akkineni has never collaborated with Prabhas?

Samantha Akkineni is arguably one of the most sought-after heroines in the Telugu film industry. The ‘Apple Beauty’ has worked A-listers such as Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan and proved her mettle. The star has, however, never shared screen space with pan-India hero Prabhas much to the surprise of countless fans.

The Baahubali actor recently addressed this and said that the two have never collaborated as there is a significant difference in their heights and subtly hinted that they might not team up in the near future as well.

Not surprisingly, his comments have created a fair deal of buzz among a section of the audience and it remains to be seen if Sam fans react to his remarks.

Coming back to the Akkineni Bahu, she was last seen in Jaanu that failed to set the box office on fire despite receiving good reviews. The film, a remake of the Tamil romantic-drama 96, sank without a trace as it released in February that is considered to be dry month for Tollywood. A section of the audience that the promotions were not as aggressive as expected.

Sam will next be seen in The Family Man Season 2, which marks her digital debut. The Amazon Prime original reportedly features her in the role of a Hyderabad-based terrorist.

On the other hand, ‘Darling’ was last seen in Saaho that featured him in a macho new avatar. The action-thriller, directed by Sujeeth, emerged as a hit in Hindi but failed to click with the Telugu audience. The cast included Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay and Prakash Belawadi.

Prabhas will be resuming work on Prabhas 20 once the COVID-19 situation improves. The film, helmed by Radha Krishna, features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the ‘Young Rebel Star’.

Credit: Cinejosh