'James' is a special film just like 'Raajakumara', says actor Priya Anand

Popular actor Priya Anand, who impressed fans with her performance in the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Raajakumara, has reunited with 'Appu' for the eagerly-awaited James much to the delight of fans.

Speaking to DH, she said that she is looking forward to sharing screen space with the mass hero as he is an 'amazing' person.

"I am excited about working with him as he is a very good co-star. James is a special film just like Raajakumara," added Priya.

James, directed by Chethan Kumar, is an actioner that features the 'Power Star' in a new avatar and has a massy storyline. It is being produced by Kishore Pathikonda under the Kishore Productions banner and might prove to be a game-changer for Kannada cinema.

Also read: Priya Anand to act opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in 'James'

The makers originally wanted to cast Tollywood's Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady but things did not work out. Pooja Hegde too was reportedly considered for the project but did not take up as she wanted to concentrate on the pan-India movie Radhe Shyam. The role ultimately went to the Sandalwood's 'Raajkumaari'

The film, which is being shot in Hampi, is expected to release hit the screens in 2021.

Priya is going through a busy phase on the work front. The powerhouse performer recently impressed fans with her performance in the SonyLiv-backed web series A Simple Murder, which marked her digital debut. The black-comedy had a stellar cast that included Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushant Singh, Yashpal Sharma and Mirzapur actor Amit Sial. It featured the Ezra actor in a hatke avatar and revolved around what happens when a 'loser' finds himself in an uncomfortable situation following a twist of fate.

She currently has the Tamil movie Sumo and Shivarajkumar's RDX in her kitty.

Puneeth, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the Kannada biggie Yuvarathnaa that marks his first collaboration with Tollywood's Sayyeshaa.