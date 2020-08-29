Sudeep urges fans to push back the release date of his birthday special Common Display Picture

Actor Sudeep is arguably one of the most bankable and popular stars in the Kannada film industry. He is liked by a vast section of the audience due to his impressive screen presence and suave personality. The mass hero will be turning a year older on September 2 and his fans are set to release a Common Display Picture (CDP), to celebrate his career, later today.

Amid the excitement, the Eega villain has taken to Twitter to urge fans to push back the release of the CDP to Sunday (August 30) to coincide with his mother's birthday.

"I request you all frnzz to change the date of the cdp release to tomorrow. 30th being my mothers bday makes it more special to her and me . Thank you and hope it's done," (sic) tweeted the actor.

Sudeep, a self-made star, rose to fame with his well-received performance in the 2001 release Huchcha and soon emerged as the pride of Kannada cinema. He acted in movies like Kiccha, My Autograph and Veera Madakari, consolidating his standing in the industry. He made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Phoonk, giving fans a reason to rejoice. He also carved a niche for himself in Tollywood with films such as the previously-mentioned Eega, Baahubali and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

He acted alongside Vijay in the Tamil biggie Puli, adding a new dimension to his career. The film, however, did not do well at the box office.

Sudeep was last seen in the Bollywood biggie Dabangg 3 that did decent business at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film, the third installment of the Dabangg series, featured Salman Khan in the lead.

Sudeep will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Kotigooba 3. The actioner, featuring him in a stylish avatar, is a sequel to Kotigooba 2 and has piqued curiosity for a variety of reasons. He also has Phantom in his kitty.