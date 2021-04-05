Tiger Shroff dismisses rumours of Prabhas replacing him in 'Rambo' remake

A few websites had recently reported that pan-India hero Prabhas was set to replace actor Tiger Shroff in the Hindi remake of Rambo: First Blood, which created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The Baaghi 3 actor has now dismissed the rumours and implied that he is still associated with the biggie. Speaking to SpotBoye, he said that he had no idea where the rumours were coming from, suggesting that he was not too pleased with the development.

The Rambo remake was launched amid fanfare nearly four years ago with Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone-- the star of the original version--wishing the team good luck for the project. The film, however, failed to take off as Tiger and Siddharth got busy with other projects. The two later teamed up for War, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019.

A few months ago, it was reported that Siddharth was planning to collaborate with Prabhas for an action-thriller to be released in multiple languages, which appears to have triggered rumours about the fate of the Rambo remake.

Tiger and Siddharth are likely to turn their attention to their magnum opus after wrapping up their current projects. The maverick director is working on Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after a hiatus. It features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady with John Abraham playing the antagonist. Salman Khan too is a part of the cast and will be seen playing the spy 'Tiger' in the Yash Raj Films-backed movie.

Siddharth will be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the action-packed Fighter after wrapping up Pathan.



Tiger, on the other hand, will next be seen in Ganpat that reunites him with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. He also has the eagerly-awaited Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut film, in his kitty. One is likely to get clarity on the release dates of these films once the Covid-19 situation improves.