DH Evening Brief: 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter; Putin and Kim Jong Un ink strategic partnership pact

Here are the top stories this evening...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 13:26 IST
2 terrorists killed in encounter between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: Two terrorists are believed to have been killed while two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

Putin and North Korea's Kim sign comprehensive strategic partnership pact: Report

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership pact, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Air pollution deaths: With 21 lakh fatalities, India is second globally

New Delhi: Air pollution contributed to 81 lakh deaths worldwide in 2021, with India and China recording 21 lakh and 23 lakh fatalities, respectively, according to a report released on Wednesday.

India plans to cut lag in jobs data with monthly urban numbers

India is planning to cut the lag in reporting of its labor statistics as the nation seeks to make its economic data more transparent and reliable.

RS MP's daughter runs over sleeping man on pavement in Chennai with BMW, gets bail: Report

The daughter of a Rajya Sabha MP got bail after allegedly running over a sleeping man on a pavement in Chennai with her BMW who died of his injuries at a local hospital

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find live snake in Amazon package

Bengaluru: A couple in the city got the shock of their life when they noticed a live snake stuck to their Amazon package of an Xbox controller that they ordered from the online retail giant.

US lawmakers meet the Dalai Lama in India despite China's warnings

Dharamsala: A group of influential US lawmakers met exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday at his home in India's Himalayas, officials said, despite China's warnings to avoid contact with the Buddhist monk it calls a separatist.

Submit 'Action Taken Report' in aftermath of Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC to state govt

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to submit a report on the action taken against the office-bearers of Morbi municipality as the SIT highlighted lapses in the aftermath of the collapse of a bridge in October 2022 which killed 135 people.

Landslides kill nine in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least nine people, including eight Rohingya Muslims, were killed and several others injured on Wednesday after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides in refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

Stoinis overtakes Nabi to become top-ranked T20 all rounder

Dubai: Australia's Marcus Stoinis on Wednesday toppled Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi as the No.1 all-rounder in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

Published 19 June 2024, 13:26 IST
India News

