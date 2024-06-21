DH Evening Brief | Arvind Kejriwal to stay in jail; SC refuses to stay re-test or postpone counselling for NEET-UG 2024

Arvind Kejriwal to stay in jail as Delhi HC grants interim stay on trial court order giving bail to AAP chief
The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim stay on the trial court's order giving bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.
Read more
NEET-UG row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling, issues notices on plea to cancel May 5 exam
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to defer the counselling for the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination scheduled to kick off on July 6, saying it is not an "open and shut" process.
Read more
Delhi water crisis: Atishi begins indefinite hunger strike demanding more water from Haryana
Delhi Water Minister Atishi began her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal on Friday to get more water from Haryana, in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.
Read more
Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Stalin says methanol sourced from Puducherry
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said methanol, which was laced with illicit liquor that consumed the lives of 47 people in Kallakurichi district, was sourced from neighbouring Puducherry.
Read more
Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre over denial of pro-tem Speaker post to Kodikunnil Suresh
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the Central Government over the denial of the pro-tem Speaker post to Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh.
Read more
Hassan sexual abuse case: Prajwal Revanna brought to government guest house for spot inquest
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths, who are investigating the sexual assault case of former MP Prajwal Revanna and pen drive case, brought him to the government guest house on R C Road, in Hassan and conducted a spot inquest, on Friday.
Read more
ED treating Delhi CM as if he is most wanted terrorist in India: Sunita Kejriwal
As the Enforcement Directorate rushed to the Delhi High Court against bail given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita on Friday accused the agency of acting as if AAP supremo is the "most wanted terrorist in India"
Read more
Israeli forces step up bombardment across Gaza, amid fierce fighting
Israeli forces pounded Rafah and other areas across the Gaza Strip and engaged in close-quarter combat with fighters led by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, residents and Israel's military said.
Read more
Markets halt record-breaking rally; Sensex falls 269 points
Halting their record-breaking rally, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure as investors pared exposure to oil & gas, capital goods and FMCG stocks amid a bearish trend in global markets.
Read more
India only place where football not growing, sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves, better it is for the sport: Igor Stimac
Ousted India football coach Igor Stimac on Friday launched a stinging attack on AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, saying the sooner he leaves the post, the better it would be for the future of football in the country where the globally-loved sport is not growing at all.
Read more