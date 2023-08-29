Home
Home

DH Evening Brief: Centre slashes LPG prices by Rs 200; J&K won't remain UT, Modi govt tells Supreme Court

Here are the top news stories from this evening!
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 13:44 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Modi govt slashes LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 ahead of Assembly elections

The Union government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress party in upcoming Assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh.


Read more

J&K won't remain Union Territory, Modi govt tells Supreme Court

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not a “permanent thing” and that it will make an elaborate statement on the vexatious political issue in the court on August 31.


Read more

'Absurd', says Jaishankar on China map laying claim on Arunachal, Aksai Chin

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dismissed China's claims on contested territory as "absurd", saying on Tuesday the areas belonged to India.


Read more

Mumbai: More than 20 detained during protest by dam project-affected people at Mantralaya

More than 20 protesters were detained on Tuesday after they walked onto the safety net suspended in the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai during an agitation staged by people affected by a dam project, police said.


Read more

Scam while investigating a scam: AAP takes dig at ED; urges SC to shut it down

The AAP on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to shut down the Enforcement Directorate after the CBI booked an assistant director with the federal agency on bribery charges.

Read more

100 days, 100 failures: BJP slams Congress's Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka govt

The opposition BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday brought out a booklet on the '100 failures' of the state government, which has just completed 100 days in office, in fulfilling its promises.


Read more

Assam Rifles files defamation suit against Manipur politician, demands apology

Assam Rifles has slapped a legal notice against a Manipur politician for harming the 'reputation of the organisation' and discouraging and demoralising the Central armed police force.


Read more

RJD accuses Centre of attempting to block caste survey in Bihar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Tuesday accused the Centre of attempting to stop the caste survey in Bihar and "depriving" a large section of society of their rights.


Read more

K L Rahul to miss first two Asia Cup matches on road to recovery, says Dravid

Wicketkeeper-batter K L Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the first two matches of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a "niggle", delaying his much-anticipated return to the Indian team.


Read more

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC order staying WFI polls

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.


Read more

Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan's conviction and sentence in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court suspended Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case on Tuesday and ordered his release, in a major relief to the former jailed Pakistan prime minister.


Read more

(Published 29 August 2023, 13:44 IST)
