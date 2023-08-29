DH Evening Brief: Centre slashes LPG prices by Rs 200; J&K won't remain UT, Modi govt tells Supreme Court

Modi govt slashes LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 ahead of Assembly elections
The Union government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress party in upcoming Assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh.
J&K won't remain Union Territory, Modi govt tells Supreme Court
The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not a “permanent thing” and that it will make an elaborate statement on the vexatious political issue in the court on August 31.
'Absurd', says Jaishankar on China map laying claim on Arunachal, Aksai Chin
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dismissed China's claims on contested territory as "absurd", saying on Tuesday the areas belonged to India.
Mumbai: More than 20 detained during protest by dam project-affected people at Mantralaya
More than 20 protesters were detained on Tuesday after they walked onto the safety net suspended in the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai during an agitation staged by people affected by a dam project, police said.
Scam while investigating a scam: AAP takes dig at ED; urges SC to shut it down
The AAP on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to shut down the Enforcement Directorate after the CBI booked an assistant director with the federal agency on bribery charges.
100 days, 100 failures: BJP slams Congress's Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka govt
The opposition BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday brought out a booklet on the '100 failures' of the state government, which has just completed 100 days in office, in fulfilling its promises.
Assam Rifles files defamation suit against Manipur politician, demands apology
Assam Rifles has slapped a legal notice against a Manipur politician for harming the 'reputation of the organisation' and discouraging and demoralising the Central armed police force.
RJD accuses Centre of attempting to block caste survey in Bihar
The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Tuesday accused the Centre of attempting to stop the caste survey in Bihar and "depriving" a large section of society of their rights.
K L Rahul to miss first two Asia Cup matches on road to recovery, says Dravid
Wicketkeeper-batter K L Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the first two matches of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a "niggle", delaying his much-anticipated return to the Indian team.
Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC order staying WFI polls
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.
Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan's conviction and sentence in Toshakhana case
The Islamabad High Court suspended Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case on Tuesday and ordered his release, in a major relief to the former jailed Pakistan prime minister.