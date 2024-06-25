DH Evening Brief | Bombay HC orders release of minor accused in Pune car crash; No relief for Kejriwal from Delhi HC

'Crime serious but...': Bombay HC orders release of minor accused in Pune car crash
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered that a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Porsche car accident in Pune last month be released immediately from an observation home. The teen, who the police claim was drunk and driving the luxury car when it hit a two-wheeler in the early hours of May 19 killing two techies, was lodged at an observation home in Maharashtra's Pune city.
Delhi HC denies bail to Kejriwal, says trial court 'did not apply mind'
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate's plea for suspension of bail order granted in favour of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the vacation Judge did not appropriately consider the materials on record in the liquor policy scam case.
Apple supplier Foxconn rejects married women from India iPhone jobs
A Reuters investigation has found that Foxconn has systematically excluded married women from jobs at its main India iPhone assembly plant, on the grounds they have more family responsibilities than their unmarried counterparts. S. Paul, a former human-resources executive at Foxconn India, said the company's executives verbally convey the recruitment rules to its Indian hiring agencies, which Foxconn tasks with scouting for candidates, bringing them in for interviews and employing them.
Tata Sons to build 'museum of temples' worth Rs 650 cr in UP's Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal from the Tata Sons to build a 'museum of temples' in Ayodhya at a cost of Rs 650 crore.
Sharing details about the decision, Tourism Minister Jaivir Singh said the tourism department would provide the company land for the international-level museum on a 90-year lease for a token money of Re 1.
Chaos in Parliament as Owaisi says 'Jai Palestine' while taking oath; Bareilly MP ends his with 'Jai Hindu rashtra'
The oath-taking ceremony in for the 18th Lok Sabha was filled with commotion after AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi ended his oath with 'Jai Palestine'. When asked about it later by the press, Owaisi said, "Other members are also saying different things... I said 'Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'. How is it wrong? Tell me the provision of Constitution? You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine."
It's BJP's Om Birla vs Congress' K Suresh for Lok Sabha Speaker post
BJP's Om Birla will fight it out with Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post after efforts to reach a consensus between the government and the opposition failed on Tuesday. The voting will take place on Wednesday.
I.N.D.I.A. bloc eyes to 'frustrate' BJP-led NDA with increased numerical muscle in Parliament
By waving Constitution at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha and choosing to ignore convention to fight for Speaker's post “to protect” the convention of the Opposition having Deputy Speaker chair, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has send a strong signal to the BJP-led NDA regime that its increased numerical muscle in Parliament will be put to good use.
UP clears Ordinance to penalise guilty in paper leak cases with Rs 1 crore fine, life imprisonment
In a bid to curb cases of leak of papers of competitive examinations, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to enact a stringent law providing for life imprisonment and a fine of Rs one crore to those found guilty in such cases.
Kerala HC grants bail to 17 accused PFI members in 2022 RSS leader murder case
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to 17 accused PFI members in the 2022 murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkad district of Kerala, who were also facing trial for allegedly instigating communal violence in the state as well as various parts of the country.
MP woman claims husband gave 'triple talaq' as she supported BJP; man denies charge
A 26-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has claimed her husband gave her "triple talaq" after being angry with her for supporting the BJP, among other reasons, police said.
