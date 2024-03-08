'Even statues in Konark temples sport mini skirts': PM Modi underscores India's historical influence on fashion

During the event, Modi presented the Heritage Fashion Icon award to Janhvi Singh, a content creator renowned for her focus on spirituality and culture, particularly in promoting traditional Indian textiles and attire on her platform.

He highlighted India's historical influence on fashion, pointing to the sculptures at the Sun Temple in Konark, saying, “This goes to show that even hundreds of years ago, those sculptors had a sense of fashion,” the publication quoted PM Modi as saying.

Other awardees included Pankhti Pandey in the 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy for the best storyteller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary for the Best Creator in Tech Category, Kamiya Jani for the Favourite Travel Creator among others.