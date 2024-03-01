'It was a low intensity blast with timer fixed': Karnataka Deputy CM on cafe explosion

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the explosion at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday was a low intensity blast and a timer was fixed.

Shivakumar along with Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the blast site and later also checked on the injured admitted at the hospital.

"The blast occurred at 1 pm. It happened at Rameshwaram Cafe. A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased Rava Idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left. After one hour the blast occurred," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "it was a bomb blast with a low intensity or impact. He (man) had fixed a timer for the blast to happen after one hour."