Karnataka has sub-plots in high-stakes national battle

The two-phase Lok Sabha elections may reshape Karnataka's power politics between the Congress and the BJP, making it a high-stakes battle for both camps.

The narrative in Karnataka is no different from the ‘Modi’s popularity versus Congress’ Nyay guarantees’ that prevails nationally. But the elections in Karnataka will test whether Congress’ guarantees get converted into votes once again.

Last year, the Congress promised the five guarantees and won the Assembly elections convincingly.

Having implemented all five guarantees, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are trying to convert beneficiaries into votes. Both of them have been holding guarantee conventions across the state.