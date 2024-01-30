'Proud Marathas' would not want to be counted among Kunbis for quota benefits: Narayan Rane

Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane has opposed the Maharashtra government's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community members and said 'proud Marathas' would not want to be included in that caste segment to avail reservation benefits.

At nearly four crore, Marathas comprise 32 per cent of the state's population, Rane said on Monday in a post on X, adding that caste, religion and country are superior than any post.

"Proud Marathas would not get included in Kunbis and seek benefits of reservations. This could mean an encroachment over the existing OBCs," the senior BJP leader and former state chief minister said.

"It is my request to the Maharashtra government not to suppress the Maratha community that has a glorious history of wars and battles. It is a delicate matter that the state needs to study deeply," he added.