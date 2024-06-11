Who is Mohan Charan Majhi? Tribal leader and four-time MLA set to be Odisha's first BJP CM

Mohan Charan Majhi was announced as the 15th chief minister of Odisha on Tuesday evening after a BJP legislature party meeting held in Bhubaneswar. The meeting was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav who were appointed as observers by the party.

Along with Majhi, the first BJP chief minister of the state, KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida have been appointed as his deputies.

Majhi is a 4-time MLA from the state's Keonjhar assembly constituency, reserved for scheduled tribes. A popular tribal leader, Majhi won the 2024 assembly elections by 11,577 votes against BJD's Meena Majhi. In the 2019 assembly elections, he had a narrow win of 1,124 votes against BJD's Madhaba Sardar.

Before that, Majhi represented the seat twice between 2000 and 2009.