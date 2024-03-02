Gujarat CM offers prayers at Ayodhya Ram temple with speaker, ministers; calls it 'emotional' experience

The 25-member delegation led by Patel reached the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport on Saturday morning on a special plane, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi welcomed Bhupendra Patel and his cabinet colleagues at the airport by garlanding them and presenting the with an angvastra.

Folk artistes presented a dance performance for the guests upon their arrival, the statement added.

Speaking to reporters after the Ram Mandir visit, Patel said, "I had the privilege of visiting the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram along with all the members of my council of ministers. This occasion is very emotional and reverent for all of us."

"Under the leadership of the world's most popular leader -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the 'alaukik' (divine) consecration of Lord Shri Ram Chandra Ji in the Ayodhya temple is the announcement of a new era in the country," he said.

Not only this, it is also a resolution to establish Ram Rajya for the next 1,000 years, he added.

He further said that the state government has allocated Rs 10 crore in this year's budget to build the Gujarat Yatri Bhavan to facilitate ease of travel for pilgrims visiting the temple from Gujarat.

"Our government has started a special Aastha train for people travelling to Ayodhya from Gujarat, through which thousands of people have got the opportunity to have darshan of Ram Lalla," the chief minister said.