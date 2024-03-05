ABVP protests against Mamata government over crime against women in Sandeshkhali

New Delhi: Hundreds of students staged a demonstration here on Tuesday to protest against the Mamata Banerjee government for its inaction in the crime against women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

The protest was led by RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Central Delhi's Banga Bhavan.

The protesting students raised slogans against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and demanded a high-level enquiry to be set in the alleged land grabbing and rape cases against women in Sandeshkhali.