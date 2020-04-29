Germany reports 1,304 more coronavirus cases, 202 more deaths

1,304 new coronavirus cases, 202 more deaths in Germany

Reuters
  • Apr 29 2020, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 12:35 ist
Germany on Wednesday reported 1,304 more cases of the novel coronavirus while the number of deaths rose by 202 compared to the previous day, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

Europe's most populous country now has a total of 157,641 confirmed cases and 6,115 deaths, according to the tally. 

