Germany reports 1,304 more coronavirus cases, 202 more deaths

Germany on Wednesday reported 1,304 more cases of the novel coronavirus while the number of deaths rose by 202 compared to the previous day, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.
Track live updates on coronavirus here
Europe's most populous country now has a total of 157,641 confirmed cases and 6,115 deaths, according to the tally.
Fleeing home, Venezuelan doc helps Ecuador tackle virus
Losing their way
Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing
Reading the tea leaves as coronavirus brews trouble
Lockdown: India-Myanmar frontier tribes dream of unity
DH Deciphers | Can plasma therapy really cure COVID-19?
'COVID-19 could lead to 7 mn unintended pregnancies'