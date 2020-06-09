Indian-American NGO raises $1 mn for COVID-19 relief

An Indian-American not-for-profit body has raised more than USD 1 million for its COVID-19 relief efforts.

After Indiaspora, Sewa International is the second Indian-American organisation to have raised more than USD 1 million.

"Our steady, coordinated, hard work in supplying PPE to those fighting on the frontlines of this pandemic, as well as providing a variety of support to those who are caught in the web of this pandemic has enabled generous donors to understand and acknowledge our work," said Sewa International's chief operating officer and vice president Arun Kankani.

In their ongoing effort to help support communities across the country during the unprecedented pandemic, the organisation has distributed more than 625,000 masks, 63,000 hot meals and food kits, donated more than USD 100,000 to food pantries, according to a statement.

It has also engaged and coordinated the work of more than 200 professionals including doctors, attorneys, financial and employment specialists to offer more than 90 webinars to provide expert guidance.

The work was carried out in 198 cities across the country, with more than 3,000 volunteers involved in various relief activities unremittingly, the NGO said.

Nearly 1,000 of its volunteers are engaged in making homemade masks. The organisation is also running 10 helplines in different metropolitan areas to provide non-medical advice and assistance. It has also helped hundreds of stranded international students and travellers so far, coordinating the work with foreign consulates.

A few philanthropists have pledged USD 50,000 each to ensure the NGO's continued success. For its general relief stream, it has received support from Avadhesh Agarwal, hotelier, businessman and philanthropist from Los Angeles, California.

It has received financial backing from Jugal Malani, an industrialist and philanthropist from Houston, for its Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) track. Its Food and Essential Support initiative received funding from Rani Kumra, a philanthropist from Bay Area, California.