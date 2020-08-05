Latin America has world's highest Covid-19 death toll

Latin America now has world's highest coronavirus death toll

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 05 2020, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 10:47 ist
A patient arrives in an ambulance at the School Hospital in Tegucigalpa amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP

Latin America surpassed Europe on Tuesday to become the region with the highest coronavirus death toll worldwide, according to a Reuters tally.

The region has now recorded more than 2,06,000 deaths, approximately 30 percent of the global total.

Brazil, the Latin American country most affected by the novel coronavirus, has now recorded a total of 95,819 deaths as of Tuesday. Mexico, the second-most affected country in the region, has 48,869 deaths.

The spread of the pandemic has also accelerated in Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Last week Latin America became the most-affected region by the number of cases. On Monday, its number of infections surpassed 5 million, according to a Reuters tally based on government data.

The number of cases increased after authorities relaxed lockdown measures in order to stimulate economic growth.

The virus has infected more than 18.4 million people worldwide. The global death toll is 6,98,000.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Latin America

What's Brewing

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Significant people behind Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Significant people behind Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure thousands

Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure thousands

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

 