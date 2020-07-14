Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 2,53,604, toll 5,320

Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 2,53,604, death toll 5,320

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jul 14 2020, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 14:42 ist
A paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab from a child, to be tested for the coronavirus in Karachi. Credit: Reuters

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,979 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number of infections in months, taking the total tally to 2,53,604 in the country, the health ministry said.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 1,70,656 persons have fully recovered across the country.

On Monday, 50 more Covid-19-related deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,320. The number of critically ill patients was 2,151.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The ministry data showed that the number of confirmed cases on Tuesday were the lowest since May 26 when 1,446 new patients were detected after the authorities performed 8,491 tests.

Out of the total infections, Sindh has reported 1,06,622 cases, Punjab 87,492, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 30,747, Islamabad 14,202, Balochistan 11,192, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,694 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,655.

A total of 16,06,190 tests are done, including 21,020 in the last 24 hours.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

 