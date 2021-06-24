British warship was acting legally, says UK PM Johnson

UK PM Johnson says British warship was acting legally

Johnson disagreed that relations with Russia were at a historic low

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 24 2021, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 17:23 ist
UK PM Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday a British warship was acting legally in international waters after a confrontation with the Russian military off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.

"I think it was wholly appropriate to use international waters," Johnson told reporters. "The important point is that we don't recognise the Russian annexation of Crimea.

Also Read | Kremlin accuses British warship of unacceptable 'provocation'

"These are Ukrainian waters and it was entirely right to use them to go from A to B."

Johnson disagreed that relations with Russia were at a historic low.

"I can remember times in my own lifetime when things have been far worse," he said. "All we're doing is upholding the rule of law."

Check out DH latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United Kingdom
Russia
Boris Johnson

What's Brewing

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking methane

Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking methane

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

 