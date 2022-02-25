Ukraine faces total internet blackout as Russia invades

Ukraine faces total internet blackout amid war with Russia

The websites of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, and those of the ministries of foreign affairs, infrastructure, education and others, were down

IANS
IANS, New Delhi/Kiev,
  • Feb 25 2022, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 12:37 ist
Several civil society groups were concerned about the possibility of direct attacks on the country's internet infrastructure. Credit: AFP Photo

After attacking Ukrainian government websites and banks with massive cyberattacks, Russia-sponsored hackers were now hitting Internet infrastructure in the country to silence the locals amid a full-blown war.

The cyber invasion had already cut Internet connectivity in some parts of the country, the reports said on Friday.

"#Ukraine: Partial outage of Ukrainian ISP Triolan started around 2.50 am UTC," tweeted the Internet Outage Detection and Analysis (IODA) project at Georgia Tech in the US late on Thursday.

Follow live Ukraine-Russia crisis updates here

Outages also affected the Triolan Internet service provider, which services a number of cities and other areas across Ukraine, including Kharkiv, The Verge reported.

"Significant Internet disruption registered in #Ukraine-controlled city of #Kharkiv shortly after huge explosions heard; users report loss of fixed-line service on provider Triolan while cellphones continue to work," tweeted global internet monitor platform NetBlocks.

In an update, NetBlocks said, "A significant internet disruption has been registered in the strategic port city of #Mariupol, Donetsk. The incident comes amid reports of civilian casualties and the loss of telecoms services for many".

Also Read | Stuck in govt building, dollars running out: Indian students' ordeal in Ukraine

Several civil society groups were concerned about the possibility of direct attacks on the country's internet infrastructure.

Russia has previously been linked to DDoS attacks against Ukrainian government sites but a full blackout would mean disabling telecommunications infrastructure at the network level and silencing Ukrainians in the process.

Earlier, as Russia began military operations against Ukraine, key Ukrainian government websites were down as multiple cyberattacks hit the country.

Also Read | Indian students in Ukrainian city bordering Russia take shelter in basement, seek evacuation

The websites of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, and those of the ministries of foreign affairs, infrastructure, education and others, were down.

The US officials had warned that Russia will very likely use cyber operations in conjunction with military action in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Russian airstrikes hit facilities across the country, triggering condemnation from the West amid warnings of more tough sanctions.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Invasion
internet ban

What's Brewing

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see Hung Assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see Hung Assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

 