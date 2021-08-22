We don't want Afghan militants in Russia, says Putin

We don't want Afghan militants in Russia, says Putin

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Aug 22 2021, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 17:13 ist
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the conflict in Afghanistan directly affects the security situation in Russia, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin criticised an idea of some Western countries to send refugees from Afghanistan to neighbouring Central Asian countries while their visas to the United States and Europe are being processed.

Follow live Afghanistan news updates here

He said Russia does not want Afghanistan militants arriving under cover of refugees, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Afghanistan
Taliban
Vladimir Putin
World news

What's Brewing

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

 