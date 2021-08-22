We don't want Afghan militants in Russia, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the conflict in Afghanistan directly affects the security situation in Russia, Russian news agencies reported.
Putin criticised an idea of some Western countries to send refugees from Afghanistan to neighbouring Central Asian countries while their visas to the United States and Europe are being processed.
He said Russia does not want Afghanistan militants arriving under cover of refugees, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.
