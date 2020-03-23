AIIMS to shut OPD from March 24 till further notice

AIIMS to shut down OPD from March 24 till further notice: Order

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2020, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 14:38 ist

AIIMS has issued an order to shut down OPD, including speciality services, all new and follow up patients' registration from March 24 till further orders.

The premier institute had earlier decided to temporarily suspend routine walk-in OPD registration of patients from March 23 as it redirects its resources to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"It has now been decided that all OPD services including speciality services, all new and follow up patients' registration in AIIMS hospital and all centres will remain closed from March 24 till further orders," the new circular on Monday said.

 

On Friday, the AIIMS had issued a circular postponing all nonessential elective procedures and surgeries and directed for only emergency life-saving surgeries with effect from March 21.

The Union Health Ministry has asked hospitals and medical education institutes to procure sufficient number of ventilators and high-flow oxygen masks and advised them to decrease gatherings on their respective premises.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
AIIMS
Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

75 districts in India under lockdown: 5 things to know

75 districts in India under lockdown: 5 things to know

COVID-19 may hit e-commerce and IT badly

COVID-19 may hit e-commerce and IT badly

Janta Curfew: Bengaluru air comes back to life

Janta Curfew: Bengaluru air comes back to life

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

 