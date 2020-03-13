Coronavirus cases rise to 81 in India: Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 81 in the country, which includes 3 cured patients and one deceased.

Out of total reported cases so far, there are 16 Italians and one Canadian, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal told reporters here.

The government also insisted that coronavirus is not a health emergency and that there is no need to panic.

In a bid to fight against the virus, several states have announced the shutting down of schools, colleges, cinema halls, public events and mass gatherings.

In the national capital, top institutions including JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia have also declared holidays till the end of the month, while IIT Delhi asked students to vacate their hostels. The Supreme Court has put restrictions on entry, limiting it only to lawyers and litigants during the hearing. It may also reduce the number of courts and take up only urgent matters.

The official also said that seven more coronavirus patients have been cured and they will be discharged soon, while 71 are "clinically stable".

A total of 4,000 people who came in contact with 81 positive cases are under vigorous observation across the country, Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, 124 evacuees from Japan, 112 evacuees from China are being discharged from Friday onwards after testing negative for Covid-19, Agarwal said. He said that so far, India has evacuated 1,031 people, including from the Maldives, US, Madagascar and China.

India is also planning to bring back Indian passengers stranded in Iran on Saturday. "Air India will also send a flight to Milan on Saturday to bring back stranded Indians. It will land on Sunday morning at Delhi airport," said Ministry of Civil Aviation Joint Secretary Rubina Ali.

The Centre has also decided to allow international traffic only through 19 border check-posts out of 37 and decided to continue the suspension of Indo-Bangladesh cross border passenger trains and buses till April 15, or earlier, if so decided.

Agarwal said 42,000 people across the country are under community surveillance.