Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 5

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 5

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 19,01,932; death toll stands at 39,741 as of August 5

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 05 2020, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 07:42 ist
A health worker in personal protective equipment reacts as she and the rest of the team walk through an alley during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a slum area in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 19 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 19,01,932 as of August 5 

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 39,741

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands83010
Arunachal Pradesh17583
Assam48,161115
Bihar62,031349
Chandigarh115919
Chhattisgarh10,10969
Dadar and Nagar Haveli7101
Daman and Diu4351
Goa7,07560
Gujarat65,7042,534 
Haryana37,796448
Himachal Pradesh2,83114
Jharkhand13,478129
Karnataka1,45,8302,704
Kerala26,873 84
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh34,285 900
Maharashtra4,57,956 16,142 
Manipur3,0127
Meghalaya9135
Mizoram5230
Nagaland2129 6
Delhi1,39, 1564,033 
Puducherry4,146 57
Punjab18527 442
Rajasthan46,676732
Sikkim6881
Tamil Nadu2,68,2854,349
Telangana68,946563
Tripura550528
Uttar Pradesh1,00,5801,817
Uttarakhand8,00895
West Bengal80,9841785
Odisha36,297207
Andhra Pradesh1,76,3331604
Jammu and Kashmir22,396417
Ladakh148511

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
India
Mumbai
Dharavi
Maharashtra
Delhi
Kolkata
West Bengal
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Odisha
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Leh
Himachal Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
Goa
Rajasthan
Nagaland
Sikkim
Manipur
Tripura
Agartala
Assam
Guwahati
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Mizoram
Meghalaya

What's Brewing

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

At least 63 killed, thousands injured in Beirut blasts

At least 63 killed, thousands injured in Beirut blasts

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

 