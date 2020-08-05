Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 5

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 19 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 19,01,932 as of August 5

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 39,741

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 830 10 Arunachal Pradesh 1758 3 Assam 48,161 115 Bihar 62,031 349 Chandigarh 1159 19 Chhattisgarh 10,109 69 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 710 1 Daman and Diu 435 1 Goa 7,075 60 Gujarat 65,704 2,534 Haryana 37,796 448 Himachal Pradesh 2,831 14 Jharkhand 13,478 129 Karnataka 1,45,830 2,704 Kerala 26,873 84 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 34,285 900 Maharashtra 4,57,956 16,142 Manipur 3,012 7 Meghalaya 913 5 Mizoram 523 0 Nagaland 2129 6 Delhi 1,39, 156 4,033 Puducherry 4,146 57 Punjab 18527 442 Rajasthan 46,676 732 Sikkim 688 1 Tamil Nadu 2,68,285 4,349 Telangana 68,946 563 Tripura 5505 28 Uttar Pradesh 1,00,580 1,817 Uttarakhand 8,008 95 West Bengal 80,984 1785 Odisha 36,297 207 Andhra Pradesh 1,76,333 1604 Jammu and Kashmir 22,396 417 Ladakh 1485 11

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.