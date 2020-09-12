Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 12

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 12

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 46,60,210; death toll stands at 77,478 as of September 12

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 12 2020, 06:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 16:16 ist
A passenger waits at NSCBI Airport wearing almost a deserted look during the bi-weekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 46 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over eight lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 46,60,210 as of September 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 77,478




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,49451
Arunachal Pradesh5,82510
Assam138,339430
Bihar155,445797
Chandigarh7,29286
Chhattisgarh58,643519
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,6952
Goa23,445276
Gujarat110,9713,183
Haryana88,332932
Himachal Pradesh8,84874
Jharkhand59,040532
Karnataka440,4117,067
Kerala102,254410
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh83,6191,691
Maharashtra1,015,68128,724
Manipur7,57944
Meghalaya3,44724
Mizoram1,3790
Nagaland4,94610
Delhi209,7484,687
Puducherry19,026365
Punjab74,6162,212
Rajasthan99,0361,207
Sikkim2,0268
Tamil Nadu491,5718,231
Telangana154,880950
Tripura18,281182
Uttar Pradesh299,0454,282
Uttarakhand29,221388
West Bengal196,3323,828
Odisha143,117605
Andhra Pradesh547,6864,779
Jammu and Kashmir50,712854
Ladakh3,22838

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 36,24,196

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

