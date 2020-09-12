Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 12

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 46 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over eight lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 46,60,210 as of September 12

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,494 51 Arunachal Pradesh 5,825 10 Assam 138,339 430 Bihar 155,445 797 Chandigarh 7,292 86 Chhattisgarh 58,643 519 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,695 2 Goa 23,445 276 Gujarat 110,971 3,183 Haryana 88,332 932 Himachal Pradesh 8,848 74 Jharkhand 59,040 532 Karnataka 440,411 7,067 Kerala 102,254 410 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 83,619 1,691 Maharashtra 1,015,681 28,724 Manipur 7,579 44 Meghalaya 3,447 24 Mizoram 1,379 0 Nagaland 4,946 10 Delhi 209,748 4,687 Puducherry 19,026 365 Punjab 74,616 2,212 Rajasthan 99,036 1,207 Sikkim 2,026 8 Tamil Nadu 491,571 8,231 Telangana 154,880 950 Tripura 18,281 182 Uttar Pradesh 299,045 4,282 Uttarakhand 29,221 388 West Bengal 196,332 3,828 Odisha 143,117 605 Andhra Pradesh 547,686 4,779 Jammu and Kashmir 50,712 854 Ladakh 3,228 38

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 36,24,196

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.