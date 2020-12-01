Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 1

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 1

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 94,61,901; death toll stands at 1,37,582 as of December 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 01 2020, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 07:45 ist
The pandemic has left over 14 lakh people dead in the world and over 63 million have been infected so far. Credit: Reuters/ Representative

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 94 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 14 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

94,61,901 as of December 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,37,582




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,70461
Arunachal Pradesh16,26954
Assam2,12,776981
Bihar2,35,6161,264
Chandigarh17,409277
Chhattisgarh2,35,9982,840
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3322
Goa47,963688
Gujarat2,09,7803,989
Haryana2,34,1262,428
Himachal Pradesh40,518635
Jharkhand1,09,151964
Karnataka8,84,89711,778
Kerala6,02,9822,244
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,06,1283,260
Maharashtra18,23,89647,151
Manipur25,045281
Meghalaya11,810111
Mizoram3,8255
Nagaland11,18664
Delhi5,70,3749,174
Puducherry36,968610
Punjab1,52,0914,807
Rajasthan2,68,0632,312
Sikkim4,985108
Tamil Nadu7,81,91511,712
Telangana2,69,8161,458
Tripura32,695367
Uttar Pradesh5,43,8887,761
Uttarakhand74,7951,231
West Bengal4,83,4848,424
Odisha3,18,7251,739
Andhra Pradesh868,0646,992
Jammu and Kashmir110,2241,694
Ladakh8,403116

 

No. of people discharged: 88,47,600

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

