Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 1

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 94 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 14 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

94,61,901 as of December 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,37,582







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,704 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,269 54 Assam 2,12,776 981 Bihar 2,35,616 1,264 Chandigarh 17,409 277 Chhattisgarh 2,35,998 2,840 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,332 2 Goa 47,963 688 Gujarat 2,09,780 3,989 Haryana 2,34,126 2,428 Himachal Pradesh 40,518 635 Jharkhand 1,09,151 964 Karnataka 8,84,897 11,778 Kerala 6,02,982 2,244 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,06,128 3,260 Maharashtra 18,23,896 47,151 Manipur 25,045 281 Meghalaya 11,810 111 Mizoram 3,825 5 Nagaland 11,186 64 Delhi 5,70,374 9,174 Puducherry 36,968 610 Punjab 1,52,091 4,807 Rajasthan 2,68,063 2,312 Sikkim 4,985 108 Tamil Nadu 7,81,915 11,712 Telangana 2,69,816 1,458 Tripura 32,695 367 Uttar Pradesh 5,43,888 7,761 Uttarakhand 74,795 1,231 West Bengal 4,83,484 8,424 Odisha 3,18,725 1,739 Andhra Pradesh 868,064 6,992 Jammu and Kashmir 110,224 1,694 Ladakh 8,403 116

No. of people discharged: 88,47,600

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.