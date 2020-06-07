Delhi government lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from Jun 10, but raises VAT

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

  • Jun 07 2020, 13:31 ist
Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the AAP government on Sunday decided to withdraw '70 per cent Special Corona Fee' on their sale in the national capital, an official said.

The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, the official said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The 'Special Corona Fee' was imposed last month on the Maximum Retail Price of liquor bottle as the government looked to earn additional revenue, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown.

