DH Evening Brief: August 24, 2021

Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap slur' against CM Uddhav Thackeray
Union minister NarayanRanewas arrested on Tuesday after sparking off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed was the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. Read more
'Ragini, Sanjana test positive for drug consumption'
Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra stated that Kannada film actors Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi‘s forensic reports have confirmed that they had consumed drugs. Police will submit the report to the court soon. Read more
India's first mRNA Covid vaccine safe in early trials, say regulators
Indian pharmaceutical firmGennovaBiopharmaceuticals' Covid-19 vaccine, the first homegrown mRNA-based shot, was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study, the government said on Tuesday. Government authorities have also approved further studies to test the vaccine's efficacy in a larger population.Gennovaplans to conduct a mid-stage study at about 10 to 15 sites and a late-stage trial at 22 to 27 sites in India. Read more
Now you can book Covid-19 vaccination slots on WhatsApp
In order to make the process of booking a slot for the Covid-19 vaccination hassle-free and reachable to a larger number of people, the Government of India has extended the service to WhatsApp. Nowanyone can register for theirCovid-19vaccination via the MyGov chat bot on WhatsApp. Read more
Infosys becomes 4th Indian company to touch $100 billion market cap
Infosys Ltd on Tuesday became the fourth Indian company to touch a market valuation of $100 billion.The IT services major has joined the league of TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank for crossing the $100 billion-mark in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap). Read more
In Pics: Top popular websites & how they used to look like
Here we look back atsome of the worldwide popular websites’ launch years and how they looked initially. See pics
India considers allowing Foreign Direct Investment in LIC
India is considering allowing foreign direct investment in Life Insurance Corporation, according to a person familiar with the matter, which could enable a single overseas investor to buy a large stake in the firm that’s headed for a mega-IPO. Read more
Millions of Microsoft-stored data records mistakenly exposed
Some 38 million records stored on a Microsoft service, including private information, were mistakenly left exposed this year, security firm UpGuard said Monday. The data, including names, addresses, financial information and Covid-19 vaccination statuses, weremade vulnerable -- but not compromised -- before the problem was resolved, according to the digital security company's investigation. Read more
Watch: Why does CoinDCX’s unicorn status matter?
There is no shortage of unicorns in the Indian startup landscape this year but CoinDCX's entry into this exclusive club is significant. Prathik Desai tells you why. Watch video
UAE temporarily suspends visa-on-arrival for passengers from India
Authorities in the UAE have temporarily suspended the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or have been in India in the past 14 days, according to Etihad Airways.The Abu Dhabi-headquartered airline, which is the second flag carrier of the UAE, said in a tweet that it is working to update its website with the latest information. Read more
Conflicting reports emerge on Ukrainian plane 'hijack' in Afghanistan
A Ukrainian plane that reachedAfghanistan to evacuate Ukrainians has been hijacked by unidentified people, who flew it into Iran, Russian news agencyTASSreported quoting Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin. Read more
India 2nd most attractive manufacturing hub globally
India has overtaken the United States (US) to become the second-most sought-after manufacturing destination globally, driven mainly by cost competitiveness, according to real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield. Read more
