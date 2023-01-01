DH Evening Brief: 'Semi-final' for LS polls as key states to vote in 2023; GST revenues grow 15% to Rs 1.49 lakh cr in December

GST revenues grow 15% to Rs 1.49 lakh cr in December
GST revenues rose by 15 per cent in December 2022 to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday."The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is Rs 1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is Rs 26,711 crore, SGST is Rs 33,357 crore, IGST is Rs 78,434 crore (including Rs 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,005 crore (including Rs 850 crore collected on import of goods),” the ministry said in a statement.
NCW received nearly 31,000 plaints of crimes against women in 2022
Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in 2022, the highest since 2014. In 2021, the NCW had received 30,864 complaints while in 2022, the number slightly increased to 30,864 complaints while in 2022, the number slightly increased to 30,957.
Arunachal witnesses infra push along border after Tawang clash
Development of infrastructure, ranging from road construction to greenfield airport, took the centre stage in 2022 in Arunachal Pradesh, which was in the news recently following a clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of ActualControl (LAC) in the Tawang sector of the northeastern state.
The government on Sunday hiked the price of commercial LPG by Rs 25 per cylinder. The move is likely to pinch the common man in the new year as commercial establishments could hike food prices to cover their costs. The price of domestic cylinders, however, remains unchanged.
1.5 lakh biryanis, 1.75 lakh chips, over 12K khichdi! What India ordered on New Year's Eve
Orders for New Year parties started ringing in early as 6 pm, prompting Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal to tell customers to place their orders early to avoid year-end rushes. He also warned against a potential server crash. Zomato delivered a whopping 2 million orders on the last day of the year.
India's unemployment rate rises to 16-month high of 8.30% in December: CMIE
India's unemployment rate rose to 8.30 per cent in December, the highest in 16 months, from 8.00 per cent in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Sunday. The urban unemployment rate rose to 10.09 per cent in December from 8.96 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.44 per cent from 7.55 per cent, the data showed.
India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?
In 2023, the Congress will have many direct contests against the BJP in state elections, starting in April in Karnataka, while the year will end with polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Psychologically, Karnataka will set the tempo for 2024. If the BJP manages to hang on to a state where it engineered defections to form a government and subsequently stirred multiple Hindutva issues, then we can assume that the formulae of might, money, media, Modi and Muslim vs Hindu narrativescannot be breached by the opposition.
If Rahul Gandhi's 'aura' continues this year, political change likely in 2024: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed last year gave a new "aura" to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's leadership and if the trend continues in 2023, the country may see a political change in the next general elections.
'Semi-final' for Lok Sabha polls as key states set for Assembly elections in 2023
A series of assembly polls this year are being considered as semi-finals to the Lok Sabha election slated to be held in the summer of 2024.
Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go for polls this year, besides states from the northeast.
Read more
GST revenues grow 15% to Rs 1.49 lakh cr in December
GST revenues rose by 15 per cent in December 2022 to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday."The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is Rs 1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is Rs 26,711 crore, SGST is Rs 33,357 crore, IGST is Rs 78,434 crore (including Rs 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,005 crore (including Rs 850 crore collected on import of goods),” the ministry said in a statement.
Read more
NCW received nearly 31,000 plaints of crimes against women in 2022
Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in 2022, the highest since 2014. In 2021, the NCW had received 30,864 complaints while in 2022, the number slightly increased to 30,864 complaints while in 2022, the number slightly increased to 30,957.
Read more
Arunachal witnesses infra push along border after Tawang clash
Development of infrastructure, ranging from road construction to greenfield airport, took the centre stage in 2022 in Arunachal Pradesh, which was in the news recently following a clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of ActualControl (LAC) in the Tawang sector of the northeastern state.
Read more
Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 25: Check rates
The government on Sunday hiked the price of commercial LPG by Rs 25 per cylinder. The move is likely to pinch the common man in the new year as commercial establishments could hike food prices to cover their costs. The price of domestic cylinders, however, remains unchanged.
Read more
1.5 lakh biryanis, 1.75 lakh chips, over 12K khichdi! What India ordered on New Year's Eve
Orders for New Year parties started ringing in early as 6 pm, prompting Zomato chief Deepinder Goyal to tell customers to place their orders early to avoid year-end rushes. He also warned against a potential server crash. Zomato delivered a whopping 2 million orders on the last day of the year.
Read more
Accused of sexual harassment, Haryana Sports Minister gives up portfolio
Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case, on Sunday gave up his sports portfolio, saying he has taken this step on moral grounds.
Read more
India's unemployment rate rises to 16-month high of 8.30% in December: CMIE
India's unemployment rate rose to 8.30 per cent in December, the highest in 16 months, from 8.00 per cent in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Sunday. The urban unemployment rate rose to 10.09 per cent in December from 8.96 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.44 per cent from 7.55 per cent, the data showed.
Read more
India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?
In 2023, the Congress will have many direct contests against the BJP in state elections, starting in April in Karnataka, while the year will end with polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Psychologically, Karnataka will set the tempo for 2024. If the BJP manages to hang on to a state where it engineered defections to form a government and subsequently stirred multiple Hindutva issues, then we can assume that the formulae of might, money, media, Modi and Muslim vs Hindu narrativescannot be breached by the opposition.
Read more
If Rahul Gandhi's 'aura' continues this year, political change likely in 2024: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed last year gave a new "aura" to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's leadership and if the trend continues in 2023, the country may see a political change in the next general elections.
Read more