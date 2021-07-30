DH Evening Brief: July 30, 2021

Country erupts in joy after Lovlina Borgohain assures India second Olympic medal
India rejoiced after Lovlina Borgohain on Friday assured the country of its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and shooting ace Abhinav Bindra joining others in sending the young boxer congratulatory messages. Read more
Karnataka allows BBMP to impose containment measures
Alarmed over the spike in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Friday authorised the Bengaluru civic body’s chief commissioner and deputy commissioners of the districts to impose “additional containment measures” based on local assessment of the situation. Read more
Video shows ants crawling on face of paralysed Covid-19 patient in Gujarat hospital
A video showing ants crawling on the face of a paralysed Covid-19 patient at a well-known Gujarat government-run hospital has surfaced on social media platforms, prompting the medical facility's administration to order an inquiry on Friday. Read more
CBSE announces class 12 results: Girls outshine boys
Girls outshone boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board examsresults announced on Friday.Over 70,000 students scored above 95 per centand over 1.5 lakh above 90 per cent this year. Read more
In Pics: Top 10 most-chosen FMCG brand list in India
Parle, Amul and Nandini, here we take a look at the famous brands that have successfully made the top 10 list of India's most chosen FMCG brands. See pics
Siddaramaiah terms Bommai a 'rubber stamp' CM
Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday said Basavaraj Bommai is nothing but a "rubber stamp chief minister". "We did not call him a rubber stamp, but Bommai himself is saying that he is not a rubber stamp. This clearly shows that he is a rubber-stamp chief minister," Siddaramaiah said. Read more
Mary Kom says nameless vests deliberate ploy to disturb
The absence of their own and the country's name on some Indian boxers' vests in the Olympics has caused a small furore here after the legendary M C Mary Kom alleged that she was forced to change minutes before her last-16 bout without proper explanation from the organisers. Read more
Pune woman IPS officer's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup
A Pune woman IPS officer's alleged instructions to an aide to arrange "free" biryani and other mouth-watering dishes has landed her in soup. Taking strong note of a viral audio-clip on her culinary "order", Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has ordered a probe into the matter, even as the incident created ripples in officialdom. Read more
Amazon hit with over Rs 6,500 cr EU data privacy fine
Amazon.com Inc has been hit with an $886.6 million (over Rs. 6,500 cr) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the e-commerce giant said on Friday. Read more
Watch: MS Dhoni gets a funky hair makeover
Legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni known for his incredible skills on the cricket field is also known for his special hairstyles over the years. His latest hairdo by stylist Aalim Hakim has broken the internet. The faux-hawk cut along with the razor-sharp beard is giving a distinctive look to the cricketing icon. Watch video
Country erupts in joy after Lovlina Borgohain assures India second Olympic medal
India rejoiced after Lovlina Borgohain on Friday assured the country of its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and shooting ace Abhinav Bindra joining others in sending the young boxer congratulatory messages. Read more
Karnataka allows BBMP to impose containment measures
Alarmed over the spike in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka on Friday authorised the Bengaluru civic body’s chief commissioner and deputy commissioners of the districts to impose “additional containment measures” based on local assessment of the situation. Read more
Video shows ants crawling on face of paralysed Covid-19 patient in Gujarat hospital
A video showing ants crawling on the face of a paralysed Covid-19 patient at a well-known Gujarat government-run hospital has surfaced on social media platforms, prompting the medical facility's administration to order an inquiry on Friday. Read more
CBSE announces class 12 results: Girls outshine boys
Girls outshone boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board examsresults announced on Friday.Over 70,000 students scored above 95 per centand over 1.5 lakh above 90 per cent this year. Read more
In Pics: Top 10 most-chosen FMCG brand list in India
Parle, Amul and Nandini, here we take a look at the famous brands that have successfully made the top 10 list of India's most chosen FMCG brands. See pics
Siddaramaiah terms Bommai a 'rubber stamp' CM
Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday said Basavaraj Bommai is nothing but a "rubber stamp chief minister". "We did not call him a rubber stamp, but Bommai himself is saying that he is not a rubber stamp. This clearly shows that he is a rubber-stamp chief minister," Siddaramaiah said. Read more
Mary Kom says nameless vests deliberate ploy to disturb
The absence of their own and the country's name on some Indian boxers' vests in the Olympics has caused a small furore here after the legendary M C Mary Kom alleged that she was forced to change minutes before her last-16 bout without proper explanation from the organisers. Read more
Pune woman IPS officer's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup
A Pune woman IPS officer's alleged instructions to an aide to arrange "free" biryani and other mouth-watering dishes has landed her in soup. Taking strong note of a viral audio-clip on her culinary "order", Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has ordered a probe into the matter, even as the incident created ripples in officialdom. Read more
Amazon hit with over Rs 6,500 cr EU data privacy fine
Amazon.com Inc has been hit with an $886.6 million (over Rs. 6,500 cr) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the e-commerce giant said on Friday. Read more
Watch: MS Dhoni gets a funky hair makeover
Legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni known for his incredible skills on the cricket field is also known for his special hairstyles over the years. His latest hairdo by stylist Aalim Hakim has broken the internet. The faux-hawk cut along with the razor-sharp beard is giving a distinctive look to the cricketing icon. Watch video