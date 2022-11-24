DH Evening Brief: SC raps Centre on 'tearing haste' in EC appointment; Jama Masjid bans entry of girls alone or in groups

Jama Masjid bans entry of girls alone or in groups
Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid has found itself under a cloud of controversy on Thursday after it put up notices banning the entry of girls,whether alone or in groups, claiming that there were incidents of "dancing", "shooting" of Tik Tokvideos and making the 17th century mosque a "meeting place" for boys and girls.Read more
'Only Modi knows this art wherein people will be able to earn from electricity': PM in Gujarat
Prime Minister Modion Thursday said it was time to generate income from electricity instead of getting it for free, in an apparent move to counter the AAPand the Congressover their promise of free electricity in poll-bound Gujarat.
Little-known outfit IRC claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast
A little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying that one of its 'Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq' attempted to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri.'
'What kind of evaluation is this?' Supreme Court raps Centre for clearing EC appointment file with 'tearing hurry'
The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the process adopted for appointing Arun Goel as an Election Commissioner (EC), and said his file got clearances in "haste" and with "tearing hurry".
Read more
Jama Masjid bans entry of girls alone or in groups
Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid has found itself under a cloud of controversy on Thursday after it put up notices banning the entry of girls,whether alone or in groups, claiming that there were incidents of "dancing", "shooting" of Tik Tokvideos and making the 17th century mosque a "meeting place" for boys and girls.Read more
'Only Modi knows this art wherein people will be able to earn from electricity': PM in Gujarat
Prime Minister Modion Thursday said it was time to generate income from electricity instead of getting it for free, in an apparent move to counter the AAPand the Congressover their promise of free electricity in poll-bound Gujarat.
Read more
Little-known outfit IRC claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast
A little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying that one of its 'Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq' attempted to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri.'
Read more
Lieutenant General Asim Munir appointed as Pakistan's new Army chief
Pakistan on Thursday named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as chief of the army, an organisation that plays an extraordinarily influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation.
Read more
Uttarakhand Waqf board to introduce NCERT syllabus, dress code in madrasas
The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has decided to introduce NCERT syllabus and a dress code in its madrasas from next year as part of efforts to modernise madrasa education in the state.
Read more
UAE bars entry of people with single name in passports
Individuals having only single name as surname or given name in their passports will not be allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with new guidelines coming into force.
Read more
SC to set up fresh 5-judge bench to hear pleas challenging polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims
The Supreme Court said on Thursday it will set up a fresh five-judge Constitution bench to hear the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims.
Read more
Amazon to shut down online learning academy in India
Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in India less than two years of its launch, without citing a reason.
Read more
BJP commited to bringing Uniform Civil Code: Amit Shah
TheBJPis committed to bringingUniform Civil Code (UCC)after all democratic debates and discussions are concluded,Union Home Minister Amit Shahsaid on Thursday.
Read more
Richa Chadha apologises amid backlash over Galwan clash tweet
Actor Richa Chadha on Thursday publicly apologised after facingbacklash overa controversial Twitter post onGalwan Valley clash with Chinese troops. The post has been deleted now.
Read more