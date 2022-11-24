DH Evening Brief: SC raps Centre on 'tearing haste' in EC appointment; Jama Masjid bans entry of girls alone or in groups

  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 18:15 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    'What kind of evaluation is this?' Supreme Court raps Centre for clearing EC appointment file with 'tearing hurry'

    The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the process adopted for appointing Arun Goel as an Election Commissioner (EC), and said his file got clearances in "haste" and with "tearing hurry".

    Read more

  •  

    Jama Masjid bans entry of girls alone or in groups

    Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid has found itself under a cloud of controversy on Thursday after it put up notices banning the entry of girls,whether alone or in groups, claiming that there were incidents of "dancing", "shooting" of Tik Tokvideos and making the 17th century mosque a "meeting place" for boys and girls.Read more

  •  

    'Only Modi knows this art wherein people will be able to earn from electricity': PM in Gujarat

    Prime Minister Modion Thursday said it was time to generate income from electricity instead of getting it for free, in an apparent move to counter the AAPand the Congressover their promise of free electricity in poll-bound Gujarat.

    Read more

  •  

    Little-known outfit IRC claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

    A little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying that one of its 'Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq' attempted to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri.'

    Read more

  •  

    Lieutenant General Asim Munir appointed as Pakistan's new Army chief

    Pakistan on Thursday named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as chief of the army, an organisation that plays an extraordinarily influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation.

    Read more

  •  

    Uttarakhand Waqf board to introduce NCERT syllabus, dress code in madrasas

    The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has decided to introduce NCERT syllabus and a dress code in its madrasas from next year as part of efforts to modernise madrasa education in the state.

    Read more

  •  

    UAE bars entry of people with single name in passports

    Individuals having only single name as surname or given name in their passports will not be allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with new guidelines coming into force.

    Read more

  •  

    SC to set up fresh 5-judge bench to hear pleas challenging polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims

    The Supreme Court said on Thursday it will set up a fresh five-judge Constitution bench to hear the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims.

    Read more

  •  

    Amazon to shut down online learning academy in India

    Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in India less than two years of its launch, without citing a reason.

    Read more

  •  

    BJP commited to bringing Uniform Civil Code: Amit Shah

    TheBJPis committed to bringingUniform Civil Code (UCC)after all democratic debates and discussions are concluded,Union Home Minister Amit Shahsaid on Thursday.

    Read more

  •  

    Richa Chadha apologises amid backlash over Galwan clash tweet

    Actor Richa Chadha on Thursday publicly apologised after facingbacklash overa controversial Twitter post onGalwan Valley clash with Chinese troops. The post has been deleted now.

    Read more