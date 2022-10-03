DH Toon | Buffering

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 03 2022, 06:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 06:09 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telephony services, saying people were already experiencing 5G’s of ‘garibi (poverty), ghotala (scam), ghapla (swindle), ghalmel (adulteration) and gorakhdhanda (unethical practices)’ under the saffron party rule.

