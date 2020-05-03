8 doctors suspended for refusing to perform COVID-19 duty in Bihar

At least eight doctors of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) here in the state capital have been suspended for refusing to perform their duties at the COVID-19 isolation ward on the hospital premises.

These doctors, all post-graduate medicos, have also been charged with manhandling their seniors.

A formal notification of suspension was issued by the PMCH Superintendent, Dr Bimal Karak, who warned the post-graduate medicos that FIRs would be lodged against them if they refused work or went on strike.

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India here.

“Eight PG doctors have been suspended after they manhandled their seniors, including nodal officers for COVID-19, Dr MP Singh and Dr PN Jha. The two senior doctors had refused to de-roster these PG medicos from duty at the COVID-19 isolation ward,” said the PMCH Superintendent.

Meanwhile, the suspended eight doctors have been asked to join their duty at the isolation ward of the hospital.

“However, they will continue to remain under suspension till further orders,” said Dr Karak, adding that he had apprised the District Magistrate (DM) of Patna and Health Department about this issue.

Notably, the PMCH has 170-bed isolation ward for COVID-19 patients.