Out of 94 lakh disability cards issued, just 9 in WB

94 lakh Unique Disability ID cards issued in India, just 9 in Bengal: Official data

Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) is a card to help persons with disabilities avail the benefits extended to them through various schemes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 16:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Out of total 94 lakh unique disability identification cards issued throughout the country, just nine have been generated from West Bengal till now, according to official data.

Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) is a card to help persons with disabilities avail the benefits extended to them through various schemes.

According to the data shared by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, 94.30 lakh e-UDID cards have been generated in 716 districts in all states/Union Territories till now.

Also Read: Fighting disability, Wayanad girl fulfils IAS dream

Out of which, just nine have been generated from West Bengal. However, it is not known if West Bengal has a separate scheme of issuing cards for people with disabilities.

Addressing a press conference, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said they are continuously in talks with states and Union Territories to expedite the process of issuance of the cards.

Kumar also said that under target of conducting accessibility audit of 25-50 most important government buildings and converting them into fully accessible ones in 50 cities, access audit of 1,671 buildings have been done and funds amounting to Rs 562.09 crore have been released for 1,314 buildings.

A total of 1,711 central and state/Union Territory government buildings have been provided with features of accessibility, which include 611 buildings of state/Union Territory governments and 1,100 central government buildings retrofitted by the Central Public Works Department.

India News
West Bengal
social justice
CPWD

