Odisha reports 3,631 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,13,411 on Thursday as 3,631 more people tested positive for the disease, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 522, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 2,214 were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,417 tested positive for Covid-19 during contact tracing, he said.

The new cases were found in all the 30 districts of the state.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 722, followed by Cuttack at 370, Mayurbhanj at 365 and Bargarh at 238, the official said.

He said 24 other districts reported less than 200 new cases each.

"Regret to inform the demise of eight #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were reported from Ganjam, two from Cuttack and one each from Balasore, Kandhamal and Khurda.

Ganjam accounted for 197 of the 522 Covid-19 deaths in the state, followed by 70 in Khurda, the official said.

Odisha now has 28,763 active cases, while 84,073 patients have so far recovered from the disease, he said.

The state has tested 19,50,591 samples, including 59,492 on Wednesday, he added.